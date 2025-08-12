Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB] Revenue clocked in at $12.08 billion, down -1.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Gerdau S.A. ADR [NYSE: GGB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.37%.

Over the last 12 months, GGB stock rose by 2.78%. The one-year Gerdau S.A. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.0. The average equity rating for GGB stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.75 billion, with 1.28 billion shares outstanding and 1.27 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.24M shares, GGB stock reached a trading volume of 8989059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGB shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGB stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Gerdau S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Gerdau S.A. ADR stock. On May 24, 2024, analysts increased their price target for GGB shares from 4.50 to 5.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

GGB Stock Performance Analysis:

Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, GGB shares dropped by -0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.09 for Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 2.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gerdau S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.91% and a Gross Margin at 12.43%. Gerdau S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.77%.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Gerdau S.A. ADR. ( GGB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.77%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.75%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Gerdau S.A. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.40%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Gerdau S.A. ADR’s (GGB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.36%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

GGB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gerdau S.A. ADR posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gerdau S.A. ADR go to 6.27%.

Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $24.77%, or 24.78%% of GGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GGB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 80.08 million shares, which is approximately 3.8068%. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 77.17 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$254.66 million in GGB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $$66.91 million in GGB stock with ownership which is approximately 0.9639%.