GameSquare Holdings Inc [GAME] Stock trading around $0.98 per share: What’s Next?

GameSquare Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: GAME] loss -0.91% or 0.0 points to close at $0.98 with a heavy trading volume of 11746626 shares.

It opened the trading session at $1.01, the shares rose to $1.09 and dropped to $0.9381, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GAME points out that the company has recorded 9.59% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.23M shares, GAME reached to a volume of 11746626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GameSquare Holdings Inc [GAME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GAME shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GAME stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for GameSquare Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for GAME stock

GameSquare Holdings Inc [GAME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.95. With this latest performance, GAME shares dropped by -45.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GAME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1853, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.2096 for GameSquare Holdings Inc [GAME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0749, while it was recorded at 0.9567 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8660 for the last 200 days.

GameSquare Holdings Inc [GAME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GameSquare Holdings Inc [GAME] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.63% and a Gross Margin at 12.20%. GameSquare Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.85%.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for GameSquare Holdings Inc. ( GAME), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -195.86%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -56.62%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, GameSquare Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -215.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on GameSquare Holdings Inc’s (GAME) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.91%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, GameSquare Holdings Inc. (GAME) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$368560.61 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.57% and a Quick Ratio of 0.57%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

GameSquare Holdings Inc [GAME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GameSquare Holdings Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.16. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GAME.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at GameSquare Holdings Inc [GAME]

There are presently around $8.07%, or 9.42%% of GAME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GAME stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 1.44 million shares, which is approximately 4.7423%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 0.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.25 million in GAME stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$0.21 million in GAME stock with ownership which is approximately 0.5663%.