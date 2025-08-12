Gamehaus Holdings Inc [GMHS] is -82.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gamehaus Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: GMHS] jumped around 0.6 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.89 at the close of the session, up 46.73%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 86.28K shares, GMHS reached a trading volume of 30184655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gamehaus Holdings Inc [GMHS]?

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for GMHS in the course of the last twelve months was 10124.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.05.

How has GMHS stock performed recently?

Gamehaus Holdings Inc [GMHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.25. With this latest performance, GMHS shares gained by 8.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.2111, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1760 for Gamehaus Holdings Inc [GMHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5807, while it was recorded at 1.4336 for the last single week of trading.

Gamehaus Holdings Inc (GMHS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Gamehaus Holdings Inc. ( GMHS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.14%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.87%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Gamehaus Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.10%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Gamehaus Holdings Inc (GMHS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Gamehaus Holdings Inc’s (GMHS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Insider trade positions for Gamehaus Holdings Inc [GMHS]

There are presently around $1.30%, or 17.92%% of GMHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors.