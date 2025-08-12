Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $48

Freeport-McMoRan Inc [NYSE: FCX] loss -0.98% on the last trading session, reaching $41.46 price per share at the time.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc represents 1.44 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $59.54 billion with the latest information. FCX stock price has been found in the range of $41.34 to $42.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.59M shares, FCX reached a trading volume of 10675867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $51.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on FCX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 35.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.21.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, FCX shares dropped by -10.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.90. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.74, while it was recorded at 40.80 for the last single week of trading, and 40.21 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of 25.99% and a Gross Margin at 28.31%. Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.44%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. ( FCX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.70%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.43%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.03%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s (FCX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.51%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $67017.54 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.47% and a Quick Ratio of 1.21%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc go to 24.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX]

There are presently around $86.84%, or 87.42%% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121.49 million shares, which is approximately 8.4606%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 108.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.26 billion in FCX stocks shares.