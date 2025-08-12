Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM] moved up 2.28: Why It’s Important

Fortuna Mining Corp [NYSE: FSM] gained 2.28% on the last trading session, reaching $6.74 price per share at the time.

Fortuna Mining Corp represents 306.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.07 billion with the latest information. FSM stock price has been found in the range of $6.35 to $6.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.06M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 12391180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSM shares is $7.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Fortuna Mining Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Fortuna Mining Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for FSM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.15.

Trading performance analysis for FSM stock

Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.74. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.68, while it was recorded at 6.71 for the last single week of trading, and 5.55 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of 29.92% and a Gross Margin at 37.27%. Fortuna Mining Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.23%.

Fortuna Mining Corp (FSM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Fortuna Mining Corp. ( FSM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.63%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.90%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Fortuna Mining Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Fortuna Mining Corp (FSM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Fortuna Mining Corp’s (FSM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Fortuna Mining Corp (FSM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $33690.79 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.71% and a Quick Ratio of 2.15%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortuna Mining Corp posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortuna Mining Corp go to 21.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM]

There are presently around 68.89% of FSM stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 29.78 million shares, which is approximately 9.73% of total shares.