For Village Farms International Inc [VFF], Analyst sees a drop to $2.50. What next?

Village Farms International Inc [NASDAQ: VFF] traded at a high on 2025-08-11, posting a 34.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.31.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23090017 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Village Farms International Inc stands at 10.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.39%.

The market cap for VFF stock reached $259.50 million, with 112.34 million shares outstanding and 99.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, VFF reached a trading volume of 23090017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Village Farms International Inc [VFF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFF shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Village Farms International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Village Farms International Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has VFF stock performed recently?

Village Farms International Inc [VFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.00. With this latest performance, VFF shares gained by 69.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 195.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 199.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1700, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1200 for Village Farms International Inc [VFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3100, while it was recorded at 1.8200 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9000 for the last 200 days.

Village Farms International Inc [VFF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Village Farms International Inc [VFF] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42% and a Gross Margin at 12.90%. Village Farms International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.84%.

Village Farms International Inc (VFF) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Village Farms International Inc. ( VFF), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -14.58%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -9.50%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Village Farms International Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -13.66%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Village Farms International Inc (VFF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Village Farms International Inc’s (VFF) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.22%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Village Farms International Inc (VFF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$28357.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.92% and a Quick Ratio of 0.98%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Village Farms International Inc [VFF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Village Farms International Inc posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFF.

Insider trade positions for Village Farms International Inc [VFF]

There are presently around $13.82%, or 15.42%% of VFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFF stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 3.44 million shares, which is approximately 3.0966%. TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 1.79 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.83 million in VFF stocks shares; and TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $$1.4 million in VFF stock with ownership which is approximately 1.239%.