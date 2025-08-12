For Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST], Analyst sees a rise to $71. What next?

Upstart Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UPST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.71% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -23.39%.

Over the last 12 months, UPST stock rose by 3.07%. The one-year Upstart Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.67. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 2.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.11 billion, with 96.09 million shares outstanding and 83.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, UPST stock reached a trading volume of 12955658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on UPST stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.29.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.39. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -16.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 4.89 for Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.33, while it was recorded at 70.30 for the last single week of trading, and 61.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.85% and a Gross Margin at 97.38%. Upstart Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.75%.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Upstart Holdings Inc. ( UPST), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -0.96%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.30%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Upstart Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.28%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc’s (UPST) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.13%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$5322.72 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.46% and a Quick Ratio of 3.46%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

UPST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Upstart Holdings Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST.

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $63.52%, or 72.53%% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7.3 million shares, which is approximately 8.2538%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 5.66 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$133.62 million in UPST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$77.52 million in UPST stock with ownership which is approximately 3.7157%.