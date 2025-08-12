For Monster Beverage Corp [MNST], Analyst sees a rise to $74. What next?

Monster Beverage Corp [NASDAQ: MNST] traded at a low on 2025-08-11, posting a -1.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $63.66.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8589573 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Monster Beverage Corp stands at 2.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.05%.

The market cap for MNST stock reached $62.08 billion, with 976.40 million shares outstanding and 692.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.14M shares, MNST reached a trading volume of 8589573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Monster Beverage Corp [MNST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $67.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $70 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Monster Beverage Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $67, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on MNST stock. On August 08, 2025, analysts increased their price target for MNST shares from 64 to 68.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 33.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has MNST stock performed recently?

Monster Beverage Corp [MNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, MNST shares gained by 8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.45 for Monster Beverage Corp [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.59, while it was recorded at 61.54 for the last single week of trading, and 56.44 for the last 200 days.

Monster Beverage Corp [MNST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monster Beverage Corp [MNST] shares currently have an operating margin of 28.64% and a Gross Margin at 55.18%. Monster Beverage Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 20.54%.

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Monster Beverage Corp. ( MNST), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 24.10%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 18.74%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Monster Beverage Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 21.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Monster Beverage Corp’s (MNST) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $239402.26 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.52% and a Quick Ratio of 3.00%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Monster Beverage Corp [MNST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Monster Beverage Corp posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corp go to 12.51%.

Insider trade positions for Monster Beverage Corp [MNST]

