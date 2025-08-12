For Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC], Analyst sees a rise to $4.50. What next?

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [NYSE: LAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.32% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.09%.

Over the last 12 months, LAC stock rose by 2.69%. The one-year Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.4. The average equity rating for LAC stock is currently 2.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $667.68 million, with 218.69 million shares outstanding and 184.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.71M shares, LAC stock reached a trading volume of 18173712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $4.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

LAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [LAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.09. With this latest performance, LAC shares gained by 7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.62. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo). ( LAC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -8.98%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -6.37%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -7.23%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s (LAC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo). (LAC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$586329.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 10.35% and a Quick Ratio of 10.35%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

LAC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) go to -11.50%.

Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $17.47%, or 20.31%% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 15.0 million shares, which is approximately 7.3373% of the stock.