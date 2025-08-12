For IREN Ltd [IREN], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

IREN Ltd [NASDAQ: IREN] traded at a low on 2025-08-11, posting a -2.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.97.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18085304 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IREN Ltd stands at 7.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.01%.

The market cap for IREN stock reached $4.33 billion, with 240.97 million shares outstanding and 224.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.83M shares, IREN reached a trading volume of 18085304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IREN Ltd [IREN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IREN shares is $22.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IREN stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for IREN Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $15 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2025, representing the official price target for IREN Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on IREN stock. On December 10, 2024, analysts increased their price target for IREN shares from 9.50 to 15.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has IREN stock performed recently?

IREN Ltd [IREN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.04. With this latest performance, IREN shares gained by 10.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IREN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.28 for IREN Ltd [IREN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.37, while it was recorded at 17.95 for the last single week of trading, and 10.71 for the last 200 days.

IREN Ltd [IREN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IREN Ltd [IREN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.02% and a Gross Margin at 6.95%. IREN Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.71%.

IREN Ltd (IREN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for IREN Ltd. ( IREN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -3.39%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.63%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, IREN Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -2.50%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

IREN Ltd (IREN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on IREN Ltd’s (IREN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

IREN Ltd (IREN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, IREN Ltd. (IREN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$247708.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.46% and a Quick Ratio of 0.46%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for IREN Ltd [IREN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IREN Ltd posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.19. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IREN.

Insider trade positions for IREN Ltd [IREN]

There are presently around $64.68%, or 68.87%% of IREN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IREN stocks are: CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP with ownership of 6.87 million shares, which is approximately 6.8935%. MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 5.46 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$61.69 million in IREN stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $$53.1 million in IREN stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7202%.