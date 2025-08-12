Figma Inc [FIG] Stock trading around $82.5 per share: What’s Next?

Figma Inc [NYSE: FIG] gained 5.62% or 4.39 points to close at $82.5 with a heavy trading volume of 8605796 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 33.75M shares, FIG reached to a volume of 8605796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Figma Inc [FIG]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIG in the course of the last twelve months was 783.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for FIG stock

Figma Inc [FIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.88.

Figma Inc (FIG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Figma Inc. ( FIG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -134.60%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -73.20%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Figma Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -79.80%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Figma Inc (FIG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Figma Inc’s (FIG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.06%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Figma Inc [FIG]

There are presently around $49.85%, or 101.39%% of FIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors.