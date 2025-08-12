Entero Therapeutics Inc [ENTO] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -2.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Entero Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ENTO] gained 66.46% or 0.25 points to close at $0.61 with a heavy trading volume of 301010710 shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.5561, the shares rose to $0.78 and dropped to $0.509, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ENTO points out that the company has recorded 10.44% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, ENTO reached to a volume of 301010710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTO shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Entero Therapeutics Inc [ENTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.88. With this latest performance, ENTO shares gained by 23.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.39. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4700, while it was recorded at 0.4428 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5022 for the last 200 days.

Entero Therapeutics Inc (ENTO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Entero Therapeutics Inc. ( ENTO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -33.24%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -25.32%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Entero Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -44.60%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Entero Therapeutics Inc (ENTO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Entero Therapeutics Inc’s (ENTO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Entero Therapeutics Inc. (ENTO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$12590000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.90% and a Quick Ratio of 2.90%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Entero Therapeutics Inc [ENTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Entero Therapeutics Inc posted -44.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.68. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENTO.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Entero Therapeutics Inc [ENTO]

There are presently around $2.86 million, or 3.08% of ENTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors.