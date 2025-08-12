DigiAsia Corp [FAAS] Stock trading around $0.28 per share: What’s Next?

DigiAsia Corp [NASDAQ: FAAS] loss -3.23% or -0.01 points to close at $0.28 with a heavy trading volume of 26824888 shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.42, the shares rose to $0.42 and dropped to $0.2637, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FAAS points out that the company has recorded -50.04% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.40M shares, FAAS reached to a volume of 26824888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for FAAS stock

DigiAsia Corp [FAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.16. With this latest performance, FAAS shares dropped by -44.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0724, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0831 for DigiAsia Corp [FAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5486, while it was recorded at 0.3086 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5573 for the last 200 days.

DigiAsia Corp (FAAS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

DigiAsia Corp (FAAS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

DigiAsia Corp (FAAS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

An analysis of Institutional ownership at DigiAsia Corp [FAAS]

There are presently around $9.85%, or 25.04%% of FAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors.