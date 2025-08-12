Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Primo Brands Corp [PRMB] – find out why.

Primo Brands Corp [NYSE: PRMB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.69% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.45%.

Over the last 12 months, PRMB stock dropped by -21.71%. The one-year Primo Brands Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.25. The average equity rating for PRMB stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.00 billion, with 373.34 million shares outstanding and 254.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.60M shares, PRMB stock reached a trading volume of 12238842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Primo Brands Corp [PRMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRMB shares is $36.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRMB stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Primo Brands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Primo Brands Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on PRMB stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRMB in the course of the last twelve months was 30.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

PRMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Primo Brands Corp [PRMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.45. With this latest performance, PRMB shares dropped by -15.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.90 for Primo Brands Corp [PRMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.06, while it was recorded at 24.97 for the last single week of trading, and 30.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Primo Brands Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Primo Brands Corp [PRMB] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.90% and a Gross Margin at 34.73%. Primo Brands Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.35%.

Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Primo Brands Corp. ( PRMB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -2.15%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Primo Brands Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.80%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Primo Brands Corp’s (PRMB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.76%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Primo Brands Corp. (PRMB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$5167.88 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.06% and a Quick Ratio of 0.88%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PRMB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Primo Brands Corp posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Primo Brands Corp go to 24.28%.

Primo Brands Corp [PRMB] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $97.35%, or 98.33%% of PRMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors.