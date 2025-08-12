DeFi Technologies Inc [DEFT] is 103.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DeFi Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: DEFT] price surged by 9.20 percent to reach at $0.24.

A sum of 10072753 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.34M shares. DeFi Technologies Inc shares reached a high of $3.005 and dropped to a low of $2.78 until finishing in the latest session at $2.85.

The one-year DEFT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.28. The average equity rating for DEFT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DeFi Technologies Inc [DEFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEFT shares is $6.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

DEFT Stock Performance Analysis:

DeFi Technologies Inc [DEFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.34. With this latest performance, DEFT shares dropped by -5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.23 for DeFi Technologies Inc [DEFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DeFi Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DeFi Technologies Inc [DEFT] shares currently have an operating margin of 20.36% and a Gross Margin at 88.89%. DeFi Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 20.15%.

DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for DeFi Technologies Inc. ( DEFT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 46.48%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.94%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, DeFi Technologies Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 26.05%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on DeFi Technologies Inc’s (DEFT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.16%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

DEFT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DeFi Technologies Inc posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.22. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEFT.

DeFi Technologies Inc [DEFT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 5.88%, or 6.30% of DEFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors.