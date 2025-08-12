CSX Corp [CSX] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $40

CSX Corp [NASDAQ: CSX] closed the trading session at $35.23 on 2025-08-11. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.892, while the highest price level was $35.6.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.79 percent and weekly performance of -0.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.75M shares, CSX reached to a volume of 14317633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CSX Corp [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $38.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for CSX Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2025, representing the official price target for CSX Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CSX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

CSX stock trade performance evaluation

CSX Corp [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.73 for CSX Corp [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.59, while it was recorded at 35.51 for the last single week of trading, and 32.27 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corp [CSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corp [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of 34.55% and a Gross Margin at 34.55%. CSX Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 21.91%.

CSX Corp (CSX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for CSX Corp. ( CSX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 24.83%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.27%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, CSX Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

CSX Corp (CSX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on CSX Corp’s (CSX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.59%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

CSX Corp (CSX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, CSX Corp. (CSX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $131914.89 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.77% and a Quick Ratio of 0.63%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CSX Corp [CSX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CSX Corp posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corp go to 5.19%.

CSX Corp [CSX]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 80.32% of CSX stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 175.03 million shares, which is approximately 9.0036% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 146.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.91 billion in CSX stocks shares.