Craig Hallum lifts Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Clover Health Investments Corp [NASDAQ: CLOV] price surged by 13.30 percent to reach at $0.29.

A sum of 11960764 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.29M shares. Clover Health Investments Corp shares reached a high of $2.53 and dropped to a low of $2.34 until finishing in the latest session at $2.47.

The one-year CLOV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.33. The average equity rating for CLOV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $3.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2024, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $3, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on CLOV stock.

CLOV Stock Performance Analysis:

Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.24. With this latest performance, CLOV shares dropped by -15.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.07. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.90, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 3.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clover Health Investments Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.65%. Clover Health Investments Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.68%.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Clover Health Investments Corp. ( CLOV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -12.59%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -6.74%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Clover Health Investments Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -12.52%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Clover Health Investments Corp’s (CLOV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

CLOV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clover Health Investments Corp posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp go to 42.72%.

Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 30.10% of CLOV stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17.35 million shares, which is approximately 3.5581% of the company. RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 11.27 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.86 million in CLOV stocks shares.