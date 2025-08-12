Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] moved up 0.10: Why It’s Important

Conagra Brands Inc [NYSE: CAG] closed the trading session at $19.27 on 2025-08-11. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.05, while the highest price level was $19.55.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.29 percent and weekly performance of 3.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.75M shares, CAG reached to a volume of 9724158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $20.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on CAG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.24.

CAG stock trade performance evaluation

Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.49 for Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.42, while it was recorded at 19.10 for the last single week of trading, and 24.67 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.18% and a Gross Margin at 25.90%. Conagra Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.92%.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Conagra Brands Inc. ( CAG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 13.27%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.51%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Conagra Brands Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.50%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Conagra Brands Inc’s (CAG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.93%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $62841.53 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.71% and a Quick Ratio of 0.24%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conagra Brands Inc posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc go to -3.36%.

Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $88.72%, or 89.29%% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57.35 million shares, which is approximately 11.9829%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 47.23 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.34 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$647.76 million in CAG stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7623%.