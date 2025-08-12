Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] Stock trading around $319.62 per share: What’s Next?

Coinbase Global Inc [NASDAQ: COIN] traded at a high on 2025-08-11, posting a 2.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $319.62.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14462140 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coinbase Global Inc stands at 4.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.86%.

The market cap for COIN stock reached $82.12 billion, with 213.84 million shares outstanding and 207.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.46M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 14462140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $370.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.13.

How has COIN stock performed recently?

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -17.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.49 for Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 331.19, while it was recorded at 308.50 for the last single week of trading, and 265.62 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of 40.97% and a Gross Margin at 87.19%. Coinbase Global Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 33.75%.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Coinbase Global Inc. ( COIN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 27.96%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.84%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Coinbase Global Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 18.77%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Coinbase Global Inc’s (COIN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.39%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $758218.45 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.13% and a Quick Ratio of 2.13%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coinbase Global Inc posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coinbase Global Inc go to -3.95%.

Insider trade positions for Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]

There are presently around $59.25%, or 60.43%% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17.66 million shares, which is approximately 7.169%. FMR LLC, holding 11.03 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.45 billion in COIN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$2.44 billion in COIN stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4589%.