Citigroup lifts DigitalOcean Holdings Inc [DOCN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc [NYSE: DOCN] loss -10.56% on the last trading session, reaching $29.56 price per share at the time.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc represents 91.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.69 billion with the latest information. DOCN stock price has been found in the range of $28.94 to $31.365.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, DOCN reached a trading volume of 10474854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DigitalOcean Holdings Inc [DOCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCN shares is $41.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2025, representing the official price target for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $41, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on DOCN stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.27.

Trading performance analysis for DOCN stock

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc [DOCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.44. With this latest performance, DOCN shares gained by 4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.85 for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc [DOCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.98, while it was recorded at 33.64 for the last single week of trading, and 34.42 for the last 200 days.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc [DOCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalOcean Holdings Inc [DOCN] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.66% and a Gross Margin at 59.67%. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.18%.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $104504.13 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.27% and a Quick Ratio of 2.27%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc [DOCN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc go to 9.11%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc [DOCN]

There are presently around $66.22%, or 89.34%% of DOCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9.41 million shares, which is approximately 10.3025%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7.92 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$275.17 million in DOCN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$76.57 million in DOCN stock with ownership which is approximately 2.413%.