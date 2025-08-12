Circle Internet Group Inc [CRCL] stock Downgrade by Compass Point analyst, price target now $130

Circle Internet Group Inc [NYSE: CRCL] surged by $2.14 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $169.77 during the day while it closed the day at $161.17.

The market cap for CRCL stock reached $35.87 billion, with 222.54 million shares outstanding and 197.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.95M shares, CRCL reached a trading volume of 11759873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Circle Internet Group Inc [CRCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRCL shares is $203.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Circle Internet Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Circle Internet Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Mizuho analysts kept a Underperform rating on CRCL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRCL in the course of the last twelve months was 119.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.00.

CRCL stock trade performance evaluation

Circle Internet Group Inc [CRCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.93 for Circle Internet Group Inc [CRCL]. The present Moving Average recorded at 157.75 for the last single week of trading.

Circle Internet Group Inc [CRCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Circle Internet Group Inc [CRCL] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.00% and a Gross Margin at 24.00%. Circle Internet Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.10%.

Circle Internet Group Inc (CRCL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Circle Internet Group Inc (CRCL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Circle Internet Group Inc’s (CRCL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Circle Internet Group Inc. (CRCL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $20111.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.00% and a Quick Ratio of 0.00%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Circle Internet Group Inc [CRCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Circle Internet Group Inc go to 78.00%.

Circle Internet Group Inc [CRCL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $47.57%, or 54.88%% of CRCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors.