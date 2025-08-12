Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE] is -19.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cenovus Energy Inc [NYSE: CVE] plunged by -$0.37 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $14.95 during the day while it closed the day at $14.5.

Cenovus Energy Inc stock has also loss -2.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVE stock has inclined by 9.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.03% and lost -19.08% year-on date.

The market cap for CVE stock reached $26.30 billion, with 1.80 billion shares outstanding and 1.27 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.89M shares, CVE reached a trading volume of 8704502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $19.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

CVE stock trade performance evaluation

Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.75. With this latest performance, CVE shares dropped by -1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.44 for Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE].

Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of 7.00% and a Gross Margin at 8.39%. Cenovus Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.13%.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cenovus Energy Inc. ( CVE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.83%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cenovus Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.63%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cenovus Energy Inc’s (CVE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.36%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $265734.27 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.32% and a Quick Ratio of 0.78%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cenovus Energy Inc posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cenovus Energy Inc go to 13.44%.

Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $51.13%, or 73.81% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 125.42 million shares, CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 88.45 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in CVE stocks shares.