Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] Revenue clocked in at $1.67 billion, up 37.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Celsius Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CELH] jumped around 2.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $54.0 at the close of the session, up 3.95%.

Celsius Holdings Inc stock is now 37.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CELH Stock saw the intraday high of $54.49 and lowest of $52.075 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.85, which means current price is +155.92% above from all time high which was touched on 08/11/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.69M shares, CELH reached a trading volume of 10716303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $58.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $55, while Needham kept a Buy rating on CELH stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CELH in the course of the last twelve months was 66.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.74.

How has CELH stock performed recently?

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.52. With this latest performance, CELH shares gained by 19.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 140.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.19 for Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.54, while it was recorded at 48.31 for the last single week of trading, and 33.89 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.89% and a Gross Margin at 49.55%. Celsius Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.63%.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Celsius Holdings Inc. ( CELH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.91%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.78%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Celsius Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.17%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc’s (CELH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.42%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $87381.17 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.09% and a Quick Ratio of 1.74%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsius Holdings Inc posted -0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celsius Holdings Inc go to 58.84%.

Insider trade positions for Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]

There are presently around $58.74%, or 92.17%% of CELH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 19.34 million shares, which is approximately 8.2914%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$890.57 million in CELH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$886.56 million in CELH stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6592%.