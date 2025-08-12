Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Centene Corp [CNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Centene Corp [NYSE: CNC] loss -1.33% or -0.34 points to close at $25.25 with a heavy trading volume of 10599771 shares.

It opened the trading session at $25.4, the shares rose to $26.215 and dropped to $25.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNC points out that the company has recorded -57.16% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.32M shares, CNC reached to a volume of 10599771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Centene Corp [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $32.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Centene Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Centene Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Hold rating on CNC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.48.

Trading performance analysis for CNC stock

Centene Corp [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.66. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -19.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.55 for Centene Corp [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.18, while it was recorded at 25.44 for the last single week of trading, and 55.32 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corp [CNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corp [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.12%. Centene Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.15%.

Centene Corp (CNC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Centene Corp. ( CNC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.50%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.42%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Centene Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.57%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Centene Corp (CNC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Centene Corp’s (CNC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.64%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Centene Corp (CNC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Centene Corp [CNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centene Corp posted 1.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.21. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corp go to -10.64%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Centene Corp [CNC]

There are presently around $101.28%, or 101.74%% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60.72 million shares, which is approximately 11.4647%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 47.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.15 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.33 billion in CNC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6239%.