Broadcom Inc [AVGO] Stock trading around $303.9 per share: What’s Next?

Broadcom Inc [NASDAQ: AVGO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.35% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.08%.

Over the last 12 months, AVGO stock rose by 31.08%. The one-year Broadcom Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.21. The average equity rating for AVGO stock is currently 1.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1429.38 billion, with 4.70 billion shares outstanding and 4.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.82M shares, AVGO stock reached a trading volume of 12361226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Broadcom Inc [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $300.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Broadcom Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 62.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

AVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadcom Inc [AVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.38. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 273.28, while it was recorded at 301.45 for the last single week of trading, and 218.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Broadcom Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of 37.90% and a Gross Margin at 61.72%. Broadcom Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 22.64%.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 18.98%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.79%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Broadcom Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.84%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Broadcom Inc’s (AVGO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.97%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $349189.19 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.08% and a Quick Ratio of 0.98%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

AVGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Broadcom Inc posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc go to 26.89%.

Broadcom Inc [AVGO] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 79.24%, or 80.87% of AVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44.82 million shares, which is approximately 9.612% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 34.2 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.91 billion in AVGO stocks shares.