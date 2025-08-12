BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on PPL Corp [PPL] – find out why.

PPL Corp [NYSE: PPL] price plunged by -0.19 percent to reach at -$0.07.

A sum of 2693388 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.49M shares. PPL Corp shares reached a high of $36.44 and dropped to a low of $36.08 until finishing in the latest session at $36.28.

The one-year PPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.25. The average equity rating for PPL stock is currently 1.87, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PPL Corp [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $38.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for PPL Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2024, representing the official price target for PPL Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PPL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

PPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PPL Corp [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.61 for PPL Corp [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.81, while it was recorded at 36.19 for the last single week of trading, and 34.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PPL Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corp [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.68% and a Gross Margin at 26.30%. PPL Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.20%.

PPL Corp (PPL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for PPL Corp. ( PPL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.96%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.40%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, PPL Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.33%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

PPL Corp (PPL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on PPL Corp’s (PPL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.25%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, PPL Corp. (PPL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $148203.82 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.59% and a Quick Ratio of 0.49%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PPL Corp posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corp go to 7.64%.

PPL Corp [PPL] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $82.51%, or 82.60%% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93.25 million shares, which is approximately 12.6395%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 58.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.62 billion in PPL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$969.36 million in PPL stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7087%.