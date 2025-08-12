Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC] Stock trading around $6.66 per share: What’s Next?

Bausch Health Companies Inc [NYSE: BHC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.83% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.22%.

Over the last 12 months, BHC stock dropped by -17.37%. The one-year Bausch Health Companies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.93. The average equity rating for BHC stock is currently 3.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.46 billion, with 369.75 million shares outstanding and 291.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, BHC stock reached a trading volume of 7490333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $7.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $16, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on BHC stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

BHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.22. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.28

Insight into Bausch Health Companies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.10% and a Gross Margin at 60.10%. Bausch Health Companies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.99%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $4734.3 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.31% and a Quick Ratio of 0.98%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BHC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc posted 1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc go to 5.48%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $70.80%, or 79.53% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34.72 million shares, PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 26.44 million shares of the stock