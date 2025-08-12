Arete lifts Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [NYSE: BABA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.43% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.97%.

Over the last 12 months, BABA stock rose by 41.04%. The one-year Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.68. The average equity rating for BABA stock is currently 1.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $265.19 billion, with 2.31 billion shares outstanding and 2.23 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.53M shares, BABA stock reached a trading volume of 12031246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $151.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Arete have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2025, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR stock. On February 24, 2025, analysts increased their price target for BABA shares from 100 to 180.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for BABA in the course of the last twelve months was 24.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.49.

BABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 11.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.04% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of 14.69% and a Gross Margin at 39.32%. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.03%.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR. ( BABA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 13.04%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.30%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.59%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s (BABA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.25%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR. (BABA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $144626.77 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.54% and a Quick Ratio of 1.49%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BABA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR posted 16.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 14.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.5. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR go to 8.63%.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] Institutonal Ownership Details

