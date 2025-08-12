AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] stock Upgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $4

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [NYSE: AMC] closed the trading session at $3.03 on 2025-08-11. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.98, while the highest price level was $3.26.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.14 percent and weekly performance of 5.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.16M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 40431434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $3.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2025, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3.25, while ROTH MKM kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On February 29, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for AMC shares from 12 to 8.

AMC stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.57. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.15 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 3.44 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.01% and a Gross Margin at 24.50%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.96%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$11718.89 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.44% and a Quick Ratio of 0.44%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc go to 52.10%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $41.36%, or 41.58%% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30.51 million shares, which is approximately 9.489%. MORGAN STANLEY, holding 8.3 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$41.33 million in AMC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $$103.62 million in AMC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.4705%.