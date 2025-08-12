Altria Group Inc [MO] Revenue clocked in at $20.26 billion, up 31.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Altria Group Inc [NYSE: MO] gained 2.31% or 1.48 points to close at $65.67 with a heavy trading volume of 10642479 shares.

It opened the trading session at $64.4, the shares rose to $65.95 and dropped to $64.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MO points out that the company has recorded 24.71% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.65M shares, MO reached to a volume of 10642479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altria Group Inc [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $61.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for MO stock

Altria Group Inc [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 13.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.08 for Altria Group Inc [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.87, while it was recorded at 63.82 for the last single week of trading, and 56.61 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc [MO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of 59.43% and a Gross Margin at 71.63%. Altria Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 43.24%.

Altria Group Inc (MO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Altria Group Inc (MO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Altria Group Inc (MO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Altria Group Inc. (MO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1412903.23 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.39% and a Quick Ratio of 0.24%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Altria Group Inc [MO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altria Group Inc posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc go to 4.09%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Altria Group Inc [MO]

There are presently around $63.58%, or 63.65%% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 156.12 million shares, which is approximately 9.0873%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 125.5 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.72 billion in MO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.24 billion in MO stock with ownership which is approximately 4.0495%.