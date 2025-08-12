AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] fell -6.23% so far this year. What now?

AGNC Investment Corp [NASDAQ: AGNC] loss -1.27% on the last trading session, reaching $9.33 price per share at the time.

AGNC Investment Corp represents 1.04 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.72 billion with the latest information. AGNC stock price has been found in the range of $9.31 to $9.5.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.05M shares, AGNC reached a trading volume of 18387921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $9.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2024, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on AGNC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.25.

AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.30% in the past year of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of 155.08% and a Gross Margin at 100.00%. AGNC Investment Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.00%.

According to recent financial data for AGNC Investment Corp. ( AGNC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 3.98%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.42%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, AGNC Investment Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.27%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on AGNC Investment Corp’s (AGNC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 8.75%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $4452830.19 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.25% and a Quick Ratio of 0.25%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AGNC Investment Corp posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp go to -5.43%.

There are presently around $39.32%, or 39.47%% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68.17 million shares, which is approximately 9.2121%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 37.09 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.86 million in AGNC stocks shares.