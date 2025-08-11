Wolfe Research lifts Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kinder Morgan Inc [NYSE: KMI] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $27.069 during the day while it closed the day at $26.89.

Kinder Morgan Inc stock has also loss -4.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KMI stock has declined by -0.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.41% and gained 30.15% year-on date.

The market cap for KMI stock reached $59.75 billion, with 2.22 billion shares outstanding and 1.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.30M shares, KMI reached a trading volume of 15110275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $31.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on KMI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.53.

KMI stock trade performance evaluation

Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.31. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.62 for Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.89, while it was recorded at 27.34 for the last single week of trading, and 27.36 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of 27.97% and a Gross Margin at 35.32%. Kinder Morgan Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 17.01%.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Kinder Morgan Inc. ( KMI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.86%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.79%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Kinder Morgan Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.32%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Kinder Morgan Inc’s (KMI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.06%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $247873.41 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.68% and a Quick Ratio of 0.53%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinder Morgan Inc posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc go to 8.33%.

Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $67.37%, or 77.21%% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 200.45 million shares, which is approximately 9.0333%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 156.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.12 billion in KMI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.56 billion in KMI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8028%.