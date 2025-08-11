why Wendy’s Co [WEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.97

Wendy’s Co [NASDAQ: WEN] price surged by 1.31 percent to reach at $0.13.

A sum of 13773449 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.61M shares. Wendy’s Co shares reached a high of $10.35 and dropped to a low of $9.92 until finishing in the latest session at $10.09.

The one-year WEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.71. The average equity rating for WEN stock is currently 2.64, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $11.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Wendy’s Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Wendy’s Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on WEN stock. On January 21, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for WEN shares from 22 to 14.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.43.

Wendy’s Co [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.36 for Wendy’s Co [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.07, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading, and 14.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wendy’s Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wendy’s Co [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.73% and a Gross Margin at 28.31%. Wendy’s Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.63%.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Wendy’s Co. ( WEN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 99.35%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.85%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Wendy’s Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.75%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Wendy’s Co’s (WEN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 36.21%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Wendy’s Co. (WEN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $13245.52 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.45% and a Quick Ratio of 1.43%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

WEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wendy’s Co posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wendy’s Co go to 2.20%.

Wendy’s Co [WEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $93.02%, or 102.63%% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 31.51 million shares, which is approximately 15.3758%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21.73 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$368.6 million in WEN stocks shares.