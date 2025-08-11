why Under Armour Inc [UA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.59

Under Armour Inc [NYSE: UA] slipped around -1.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.19 at the close of the session, down -17.22%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 21823150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc [UA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $6.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

How has UA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.16. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -21.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.39. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.43, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 6.87 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc [UA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.51% and a Gross Margin at 48.24%. Under Armour Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.98%.

Under Armour Inc (UA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Under Armour Inc. ( UA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.50%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Under Armour Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.60%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Under Armour Inc (UA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Under Armour Inc’s (UA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.89%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Under Armour Inc. (UA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $7052.08 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.53% and a Quick Ratio of 0.93%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc [UA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc go to 12.93%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc [UA]

There are presently around $77.49%, or 85.40%% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 59.84 million shares, which is approximately 13.734%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.7 million in UA stocks shares.