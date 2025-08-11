why Snap Inc [SNAP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.32

Snap Inc [NYSE: SNAP] slipped around -0.13 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.41 at the close of the session, down -1.72%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 38.33M shares, SNAP reached a trading volume of 49509949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snap Inc [SNAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNAP shares is $9.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citizens JMP have made an estimate for Snap Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Snap Inc stock. On February 05, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for SNAP shares from 15 to 11.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNAP in the course of the last twelve months was 31.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.88.

How has SNAP stock performed recently?

Snap Inc [SNAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.12. With this latest performance, SNAP shares dropped by -20.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.46 for Snap Inc [SNAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 8.32 for the last single week of trading, and 9.86 for the last 200 days.

Snap Inc [SNAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snap Inc [SNAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.59% and a Gross Margin at 51.14%. Snap Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.69%.

Snap Inc (SNAP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Snap Inc. ( SNAP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -26.42%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -7.37%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Snap Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -8.77%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Snap Inc (SNAP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Snap Inc’s (SNAP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Snap Inc (SNAP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Snap Inc. (SNAP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$111240.07 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.88% and a Quick Ratio of 3.88%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Snap Inc [SNAP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Snap Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snap Inc go to 24.84%.

Insider trade positions for Snap Inc [SNAP]

There are presently around $62.58%, or 82.62%% of SNAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNAP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 206.76 million shares, which is approximately 12.5713%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 98.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.64 billion in SNAP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.21 billion in SNAP stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4215%.