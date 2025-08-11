why Plug Power Inc [PLUG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.88

Plug Power Inc [NASDAQ: PLUG] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.51 at the close of the session, down 0.00%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 109.52M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 23265738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plug Power Inc [PLUG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $1.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on PLUG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has PLUG stock performed recently?

Plug Power Inc [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.86. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.29. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3843, while it was recorded at 1.4940 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6539 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc [PLUG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -153.84% and a Gross Margin at -84.03%. Plug Power Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -312.29%.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Plug Power Inc. ( PLUG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -83.81%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -47.30%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Plug Power Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -76.78%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Plug Power Inc’s (PLUG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.53%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$622078.16 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.95% and a Quick Ratio of 1.07%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Plug Power Inc [PLUG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plug Power Inc posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLUG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plug Power Inc go to 52.68%.

Insider trade positions for Plug Power Inc [PLUG]

There are presently around $38.08%, or 40.25% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69.97 million shares, which is approximately 9.4953%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 62.35 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.28 million in PLUG stocks shares.