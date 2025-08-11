why New Gold Inc [NGD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.62

New Gold Inc [AMEX: NGD] price surged by 1.46 percent to reach at $0.07.

A sum of 16229182 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.08M shares. New Gold Inc shares reached a high of $4.91 and dropped to a low of $4.8 until finishing in the latest session at $4.88.

The one-year NGD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.17. The average equity rating for NGD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on New Gold Inc [NGD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGD shares is $5.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for New Gold Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $2.60 to $3.90. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2025, representing the official price target for New Gold Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

NGD Stock Performance Analysis:

New Gold Inc [NGD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.55. With this latest performance, NGD shares gained by 3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.18 for New Gold Inc [NGD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 3.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Gold Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Gold Inc [NGD] shares currently have an operating margin of 26.53% and a Gross Margin at 31.35%. New Gold Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.10%.

New Gold Inc (NGD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for New Gold Inc. ( NGD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 14.11%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.48%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, New Gold Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.80%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

New Gold Inc (NGD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on New Gold Inc’s (NGD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.60%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

New Gold Inc (NGD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, New Gold Inc. (NGD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $90168.01 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.89% and a Quick Ratio of 0.62%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

NGD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Gold Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Gold Inc go to 63.12%.

New Gold Inc [NGD] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $64.55%, or 67.07%% of NGD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 70.34 million shares, which is approximately 9.5238%.