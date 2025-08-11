why Keycorp [KEY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.07

Keycorp [NYSE: KEY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.23%.

Over the last 12 months, KEY stock rose by 2.74%. The one-year Keycorp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.26. The average equity rating for KEY stock is currently 2.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.31 billion, with 1.11 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.07M shares, KEY stock reached a trading volume of 16689925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Keycorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $20.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Keycorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Keycorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on KEY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.37.

KEY Stock Performance Analysis:

Keycorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.40 for Keycorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.35, while it was recorded at 17.63 for the last single week of trading, and 17.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keycorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keycorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.49%. Keycorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.35%.

Keycorp (KEY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Keycorp. ( KEY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 1.02%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Keycorp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.10%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Keycorp (KEY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Keycorp’s (KEY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.76%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Keycorp (KEY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

KEY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keycorp posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.69. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keycorp go to 20.53%.

Keycorp [KEY] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $89.86%, or 90.12% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109.8 million shares, which is approximately 11.7849%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 99.93 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in KEY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $786.22 million in KEY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.9383%.