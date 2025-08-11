why Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.14

Joby Aviation Inc [NYSE: JOBY] loss -3.54% on the last trading session, reaching $16.64 price per share at the time.

Joby Aviation Inc represents 850.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.24 billion with the latest information. JOBY stock price has been found in the range of $16.3 to $17.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 32.28M shares, JOBY reached a trading volume of 28416905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $11.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Joby Aviation Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Neutral rating on JOBY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for JOBY stock

Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, JOBY shares gained by 34.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.26 for Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.45, while it was recorded at 18.54 for the last single week of trading, and 8.37 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -650732.65% and a Gross Margin at -37973.47%. Joby Aviation Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -813505.10%.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Joby Aviation Inc. ( JOBY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -88.93%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -68.21%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Joby Aviation Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -86.31%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Joby Aviation Inc’s (JOBY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$392922.62 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 17.23% and a Quick Ratio of 17.23%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Joby Aviation Inc posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc go to 7.12%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]

There are presently around $39.22%, or 64.28%% of JOBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: TOYOTA MOTOR CORP/ with ownership of 78.75 million shares, which is approximately 11.4246%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 52.87 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$269.63 million in JOBY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$184.07 million in JOBY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8551%.