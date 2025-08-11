why Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.33

Coeur Mining Inc [NYSE: CDE] jumped around 0.37 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.65 at the close of the session, up 3.28%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.22M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 19456468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 1.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $8.75 to $8.25. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on CDE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDE in the course of the last twelve months was 30.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CDE stock performed recently?

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.22. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 27.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.70. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.20, while it was recorded at 10.36 for the last single week of trading, and 7.03 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of 26.21% and a Gross Margin at 30.04%. Coeur Mining Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.07%.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Coeur Mining Inc. ( CDE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.88%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.06%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Coeur Mining Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.00%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Coeur Mining Inc’s (CDE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $90108.7 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.61% and a Quick Ratio of 0.60%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coeur Mining Inc posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coeur Mining Inc go to 80.71%.

Insider trade positions for Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]

There are presently around $76.88%, or 77.74% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37.28 million shares, which is approximately 9.47% of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37.02 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $208.04 million in CDE stocks shares, with ownership of approximately 8.66%.