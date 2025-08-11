why Canaan Inc ADR [CAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.60

Canaan Inc ADR [NASDAQ: CAN] gained 6.22% or 0.04 points to close at $0.73 with a heavy trading volume of 26763036 shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.7317, the shares rose to $0.7479 and dropped to $0.7, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAN points out that the company has recorded -60.81% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 41.64M shares, CAN reached to a volume of 26763036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canaan Inc ADR [CAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAN shares is $2.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Canaan Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Canaan Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on CAN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for CAN stock

Canaan Inc ADR [CAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.20. With this latest performance, CAN shares gained by 2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.74. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7023, while it was recorded at 0.6779 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2714 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc ADR [CAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc ADR [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.93% and a Gross Margin at -14.62%. Canaan Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.62%.

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Canaan Inc ADR. ( CAN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -90.43%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -53.98%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Canaan Inc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -111.38%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Canaan Inc ADR’s (CAN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.19%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Canaan Inc ADR. (CAN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$641015.12 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.50% and a Quick Ratio of 1.11%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Canaan Inc ADR [CAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canaan Inc ADR posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAN.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Canaan Inc ADR [CAN]

There are presently around $21.22%, or 23.25%% of CAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAN stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 9.76 million shares. STATE STREET CORP, holding 9.09 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.09 million in CAN stocks shares.