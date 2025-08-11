why Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.00

Amprius Technologies Inc [NYSE: AMPX] price surged by 4.40 percent to reach at $0.34.

A sum of 21530088 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.01M shares. Amprius Technologies Inc shares reached a high of $9.66 and dropped to a low of $7.635 until finishing in the latest session at $8.06.

The one-year AMPX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.0. The average equity rating for AMPX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPX shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Amprius Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Amprius Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while ROTH MKM analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

AMPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.73. With this latest performance, AMPX shares gained by 24.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 187.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.71 for Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.45, while it was recorded at 7.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amprius Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.12% and a Gross Margin at -49.06%. Amprius Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.54%.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Amprius Technologies Inc. ( AMPX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -68.88%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -40.23%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Amprius Technologies Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -42.95%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Amprius Technologies Inc’s (AMPX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.54%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$521860.47 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.74% and a Quick Ratio of 4.45%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

AMPX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amprius Technologies Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.11. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPX.

Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $29.45%, or 32.33%% of AMPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPX stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1.19 million shares, which is approximately 1.2269%. ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 1.1 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.4 million in AMPX stocks shares; and ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $$1.32 million in AMPX stock with ownership which is approximately 1.0716%.