Wells Fargo & Co [WFC] is 48.68% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wells Fargo & Co [NYSE: WFC] price surged by 1.04 percent to reach at $0.8.

A sum of 14117072 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.92M shares. Wells Fargo & Co shares reached a high of $78.18 and dropped to a low of $76.35 until finishing in the latest session at $77.85.

The one-year WFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.67. The average equity rating for WFC stock is currently 1.93, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wells Fargo & Co [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $88.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on WFC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 40.47.

WFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wells Fargo & Co [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.77 for Wells Fargo & Co [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.76, while it was recorded at 77.61 for the last single week of trading, and 73.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wells Fargo & Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Co [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.54%. Wells Fargo & Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.81%.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Wells Fargo & Co. ( WFC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.51%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.05%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Wells Fargo & Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.51%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Wells Fargo & Co’s (WFC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

WFC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wells Fargo & Co posted 1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.13. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Co go to 13.15%.

Wells Fargo & Co [WFC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $79.95%, or 80.02%% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 310.73 million shares, which is approximately 8.7281%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 253.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$15.08 billion in WFC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$11.23 billion in WFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.3112%.