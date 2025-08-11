WANG & LEE Group Inc [WLGS] Stock trading around $0.05 per share: What’s Next?

WANG & LEE Group Inc [NASDAQ: WLGS] traded at a high on 2025-08-08, posting a 9.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.05.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 56008931 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WANG & LEE Group Inc stands at 15.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 25.55%.

The market cap for WLGS stock reached $1.45 million, with 17.36 million shares outstanding and 17.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 67.70M shares, WLGS reached a trading volume of 56008931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WANG & LEE Group Inc [WLGS]?

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has WLGS stock performed recently?

WANG & LEE Group Inc [WLGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.40. With this latest performance, WLGS shares dropped by -2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0152, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0280 for WANG & LEE Group Inc [WLGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0789, while it was recorded at 0.0468 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2967 for the last 200 days.

WANG & LEE Group Inc [WLGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WANG & LEE Group Inc [WLGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.55% and a Gross Margin at 10.46%. WANG & LEE Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.43%.

WANG & LEE Group Inc (WLGS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for WANG & LEE Group Inc. ( WLGS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -53.52%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -24.79%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, WANG & LEE Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -63.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

WANG & LEE Group Inc (WLGS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on WANG & LEE Group Inc’s (WLGS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.71%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

WANG & LEE Group Inc (WLGS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, WANG & LEE Group Inc. (WLGS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$33000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.44% and a Quick Ratio of 1.44%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for WANG & LEE Group Inc [WLGS]

There are presently around $3.11%, or 3.39%% of WLGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLGS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 39460.0 shares, which is approximately 0.2614%. HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 11469.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$7000.0 in WLGS stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $$7000.0 in WLGS stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0687%.