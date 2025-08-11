Wall Street Analyst Resumed Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [NYSE: HPE] gained 2.01% or 0.41 points to close at $20.81 with a heavy trading volume of 15197183 shares.

It opened the trading session at $20.56, the shares rose to $21.015 and dropped to $20.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HPE points out that the company has recorded -2.57% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.02M shares, HPE reached to a volume of 15197183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $22.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on HPE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 255.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for HPE stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.05. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.76. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.52, while it was recorded at 20.25 for the last single week of trading, and 19.37 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.70% and a Gross Margin at 29.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.35%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. ( HPE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.39%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.28%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.79%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s (HPE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.73%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $22459.02 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.28% and a Quick Ratio of 0.95%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co go to 4.61%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]

There are presently around $91.34%, or 91.75%% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163.62 million shares, which is approximately 12.4714%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 125.55 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.66 billion in HPE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.47 billion in HPE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.2453%.