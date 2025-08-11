Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Tesla Inc [TSLA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tesla Inc [NASDAQ: TSLA] traded at a high on 2025-08-08, posting a 2.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $329.65.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 90850941 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tesla Inc stands at 3.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.46%.

The market cap for TSLA stock reached $1063.27 billion, with 3.22 billion shares outstanding and 2.71 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 106.36M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 90850941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tesla Inc [TSLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $313.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Tesla Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $303 to $333, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on TSLA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 190.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.55.

How has TSLA stock performed recently?

Tesla Inc [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.93. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 13.64 for Tesla Inc [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 320.10, while it was recorded at 317.96 for the last single week of trading, and 324.03 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc [TSLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.23% and a Gross Margin at 17.48%. Tesla Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.54%.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Tesla Inc. ( TSLA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.43%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.02%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Tesla Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Tesla Inc’s (TSLA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.17%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $48223.45 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.04% and a Quick Ratio of 1.55%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Tesla Inc [TSLA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tesla Inc posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc go to 12.90%.

Insider trade positions for Tesla Inc [TSLA]

There are presently around $49.93%, or 57.31%% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 237.62 million shares, which is approximately 7.4467%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 190.08 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$37.61 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$22.55 billion in TSLA stock with ownership which is approximately 3.5716%.