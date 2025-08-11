Wall Street Analyst Initiated Kinross Gold Corp [KGC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Kinross Gold Corp [NYSE: KGC] closed the trading session at $18.98 on 2025-08-08. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.835, while the highest price level was $19.2481.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 120.95 percent and weekly performance of 17.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.90M shares, KGC reached to a volume of 17363669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kinross Gold Corp [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $19.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on KGC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

KGC stock trade performance evaluation

Kinross Gold Corp [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.09. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 23.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.58 for Kinross Gold Corp [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.83, while it was recorded at 18.38 for the last single week of trading, and 12.62 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corp [KGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corp [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of 38.66% and a Gross Margin at 41.20%. Kinross Gold Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 25.18%.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Kinross Gold Corp. ( KGC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 22.05%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 13.84%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Kinross Gold Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 17.40%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Kinross Gold Corp’s (KGC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.16%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kinross Gold Corp [KGC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinross Gold Corp posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corp go to 27.33%.

Kinross Gold Corp [KGC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $68.54%, or 68.64%% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 121.21 million shares, which is approximately 9.8625%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$382.76 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$290.12 million in KGC stock with ownership which is approximately 2.8356%.