Wall Street Analyst Initiated Amcor Plc [AMCR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Amcor Plc [NYSE: AMCR] gained 0.31% on the last trading session, reaching $9.67 price per share at the time.

Amcor Plc represents 2.31 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.29 billion with the latest information. AMCR stock price has been found in the range of $9.64 to $9.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.41M shares, AMCR reached a trading volume of 15436561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $11.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Amcor Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2025, representing the official price target for Amcor Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMCR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

Amcor Plc [AMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.78. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.38, while it was recorded at 9.50 for the last single week of trading, and 9.72 for the last 200 days.

Amcor Plc [AMCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amcor Plc [AMCR] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.98% and a Gross Margin at 20.00%. Amcor Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.98%.

Amcor Plc (AMCR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Amcor Plc. ( AMCR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 20.71%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.65%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Amcor Plc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Amcor Plc (AMCR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Amcor Plc’s (AMCR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.40%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Amcor Plc. (AMCR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $19634.15 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.70% and a Quick Ratio of 1.16%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Amcor Plc [AMCR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amcor Plc posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor Plc go to 9.59%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amcor Plc [AMCR]

There are presently around 48.45% of AMCR stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 94.89 million shares, which is approximately 6.59% of the company. STATE STREET CORP, holding 91.95 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $899.3 million in AMCR stocks shares.