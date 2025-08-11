Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Transocean Ltd [RIG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Transocean Ltd [NYSE: RIG] closed the trading session at $3.1 on 2025-08-08. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.9635, while the highest price level was $3.1125.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.61 percent and weekly performance of 9.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 37.81M shares, RIG reached to a volume of 24029259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Transocean Ltd [RIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $3.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on RIG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

RIG stock trade performance evaluation

Transocean Ltd [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.93. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 7.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.16 for Transocean Ltd [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 3.28 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd [RIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.49% and a Gross Margin at 18.82%. Transocean Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.64%.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Transocean Ltd. ( RIG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -14.99%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -7.89%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Transocean Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -9.87%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Transocean Ltd’s (RIG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.70%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$259310.34 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.26% and a Quick Ratio of 0.99%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Transocean Ltd [RIG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Transocean Ltd posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.11. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIG.

Transocean Ltd [RIG]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $65.36%, or 77.37%% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73.12 million shares, which is approximately 8.8742%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 64.85 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$346.96 million in RIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$300.24 million in RIG stock with ownership which is approximately 6.8106%.