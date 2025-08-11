Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Trade Desk Inc [TTD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Trade Desk Inc [NASDAQ: TTD] traded at a low on 2025-08-08, posting a -38.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $54.23.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 104916680 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Trade Desk Inc stands at 4.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.84%.

The market cap for TTD stock reached $26.51 billion, with 446.62 million shares outstanding and 443.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.22M shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 104916680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trade Desk Inc [TTD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $82.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 1.98. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Trade Desk Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Trade Desk Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on TTD stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 35.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.71.

How has TTD stock performed recently?

Trade Desk Inc [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.00. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -29.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 4.76 for Trade Desk Inc [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.45, while it was recorded at 81.92 for the last single week of trading, and 89.77 for the last 200 days.

Trade Desk Inc [TTD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trade Desk Inc [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.73% and a Gross Margin at 79.41%. Trade Desk Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.57%.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Trade Desk Inc. ( TTD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 16.36%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.51%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Trade Desk Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 14.06%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Trade Desk Inc’s (TTD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.13%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $118452.58 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.71% and a Quick Ratio of 1.71%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Trade Desk Inc [TTD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trade Desk Inc posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trade Desk Inc go to -5.33%.

Insider trade positions for Trade Desk Inc [TTD]

There are presently around $84.81%, or 85.31%% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42.29 million shares, which is approximately 8.641%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 37.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.61 billion in TTD stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$2.38 billion in TTD stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9842%.